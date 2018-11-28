Image caption Shirley Thompson plans to restart her attempt to cross the Atlantic soon

The Belfast woman trying to become the oldest woman to row solo across the Atlantic is heading back to shore after only three days.

Shirley Thompson, 60, is hoping to restart her voyage of about 3,000 nautical miles from Gran Canaria to the Caribbean in the next few days.

She is expected to arrive back in Gran Canaria on Wednesday evening.

Her spokeswoman Tracy Rohan tweeted: "Shirley is on her way back to port to fix the tracker.

"All is good and Shirley is in good spirits. Consider the last 48 hours a test run. A good learning experience.

"Shirley will set out again as soon as possible."

Until recently Ms Thompson could not swim but she is an experienced endurance runner and extremely fit.

She started her attempt on Monday - it was expected to take three months to complete.