Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly has pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent image of a child

A prominent Irish League footballer has been convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge last Friday.

A separate count of taking or making an indecent photograph was withdrawn.

Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast, will be sentenced in January. He has continued to appear for Cliftonville since the allegations emerged.

The Court Service confirmed he was convicted of only one charge - distributing or showing an indecent image of a child on a date unknown between June and October 2016.

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered before Donnelly is expected back in court early in the New Year.