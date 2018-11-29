The Daily Mirror leads on Thursday morning with a good old rubbish headline: "Bin plan kicked to the kerb," it reads.

The paper claims "a battle of the bins is raging as householders fight a council's rubbish proposals".

It says Belfast City Council's plans to cut bin capacity and the number of collections in a £14m bid to improve recycling has provoked a "furious" reaction from householders.

The paper reports that hundreds have signed a petition entitled 'Stop Wasting Our Time'.

Image copyright georgeclerk Image caption Belfast City Council plans to reduce bin collections

"City Council chiefs plan to get rid of 360,000 wheelie bins and replace them with a stacking system of boxes with less capacity, and they aim to make collections monthly instead of fortnightly."

A spokesperson for 'TalkingRubbishNI', which organised the petition, is quoted as saying: "We believe the new measures will not revive recycling figures. Encourage investment in waste education, not expensive sort-it-yourself schemes."

Indecent photos

The Newsletter leads with the news that an Irish League football star has been convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge last week, the Northern Ireland Courts Service confirmed.

A separate count of taking or making an indecent photograph was withdrawn.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly has pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent image of a child

Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast, is due to be sentenced in January.

The paper also carries the headline "No deal Brexit 'to hit NI hardest'".

It cites new government figures that suggest Brexit could cost the UK economy £100bn and up to £26bn a year and that Northern Ireland would suffer more economically than any other region.

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph leads with quotes from the chief medical officer, who says Northern Ireland health costs "could bankrupt Stormont".

Image copyright PeopleImages Image caption Dr Michael McBride said changing demographics and an ageing population are putting pressure on the health service

Dr Michael McBride told MPs on Wednesday that the health service "has the potential to bankrupt all other government departments and all other public services because of the changing demographics, ageing population, rising public expectations".

He also told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in London that the Stormont impasse is preventing long-term health strategies from being implemented.