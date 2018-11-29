Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robin McMaster's body was found at a house in Devenagh Court

The death of a man in County Antrim last week is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.

Robin 'Rab' McMaster, who was 40, was found dead in a house in Devenagh Court in Ballymena on 22 November.

Police started a murder investigation after the discovery of his body.

But on Thursday, Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said: "Following our enquiries we are no longer treating this is as a murder investigation."

He added: "Detectives in Ballymena are, however, continuing to look into the circumstances of his death."

A 53-year-old woman arrested after Mr McMaster was found dead has appeared in court accused of falsely ordering prescription medication.