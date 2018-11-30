Image copyright OutsideIn Image caption OutsideIn first opened a stall at the Christmas market in Belfast last year

The founder of a company which aims to end homelessness has said it will not be deterred following the theft of its takings from a stall at the Christmas Market in Belfast.

Two men targeted the OutsideIn stall outside Belfast City Hall on Thursday.

They snatched a bag of cash during a struggle with a staff member, who was left uninjured but shaken.

For each hat sold at its Christmas Market stall, OutsideIn gives another one to a homeless person.

The incident happened at around 16:45 GMT.

'Substantial' theft

David Johnston, its founder, told BBC News NI that the men approached the stall after one of the two staff members had left the cabin to buy coffee.

"The bag was tied to the end of the table and they snatched it. After a bit of a struggle, they made off," he said.

"Another stall holder ran off after them but they got away."

Mr Johnston said that the sum of cash taken was "substantial" and amounted to two days worth of sales.

However, he said that the cabin at the Christmas Market would continue to operate as normal.

'Will not deter us'

"Last year was our first year at the Christmas Market, where communicating our vision of ending homelessness was well supported," said Mr Johnston.

"I hope they understand that they are not just robbing us, they are robbing the most vulnerable people in society.

"We have donated more than 15,500 hats and blankets to the homeless in a year and a half.

"It will not deter us. We have been blown away by the support shown to us in the hours since the robbery happened," he added.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact officers.