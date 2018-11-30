We'll start off the papers this morning with the Irish News, which reports "Stakeknife probe set to quiz several high-profile republicans".

It says a team of detectives investigating more than 40 murders alleged to be connected to IRA double agent Stakeknife are to interview former IRA members.

"The Irish News understands that several high-profile republicans, some linked to Sinn Féin, have received letters asking them to voluntarily present themselves for questioning by [Operation] Kenova detectives or risk being arrested," writes Security Correspondent Allison Morris.

'Not the enemy'

It's back to Brexit in the Belfast Telegraph this morning: "We're not the enemy" is the front page headline - the words of business chief Ellvena Graham, who was making her final speech as NI Chamber of Commerce president.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Ellvena Graham said businesses are "willing to listen" to any alternatives to Theresa May's plan

Speaking at a dinner on Thursday night, she asked Brexiteers to offer viable alternatives to the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement.

"We are willing to listen," she stressed. However, she also issued a call to politicians to "end Brexit bickering" and questioned the political commitment to restore Stormont.

"It makes me wonder, do our politicians no longer care? Or have they simply lost the plot?" she asked.

Ticket scam

Over to the Daily Mirror now and the story of a scammed mother and cancer patient.

"A mum who saved for a Liverpool derby getaway as she battled cancer told of her heartbreak yesterday at being scammed," it reads.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kerry Shields had hoped to see Liverpool play at Anfield this weekend

"Kerry Shields was devastated when the VIP tickets to the game this weekend failed to materialise."

'Cried all day'

The 45-year-old discovered she has been the victim of a ticket scam.

"I cried all day when I realised it was all false," she told the paper.

"The worst thing is we have booked a ferry and hotel so we have spent almost £1,000."

And finally, the News Letter reports that a body representing former police officers has expressed disappointment at their failure to have a court quash the ombudsman's report into the 1994 Loughinisland murders.

"The Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers' Association (NIRPOA) said the watchdog has been allowed to deliver a 'collusion' verdict "without the inconvenience" of having his evidential material independently scrutinised," writes Mark Rainey.

The NIRPOA spoke out after Thursday's ruling by Mrs Justice Keegan - that the Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire was entitled to express his belief that "collusion was a significant feature" in the UVF attack on the Heights Bar that claimed six lives.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gunmen burst into the Heights Bar and opened fire

A spokesman for the association said: "In finding the police guilty of 'collusion', the Police Ombudsman NI has assumed the responsibility of the courts but without the inconvenience of having any evidence tested in due process."

The paper also carries a picture of County Down documentary maker Jannine Waddell, who received an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace for her services to independent television production.

Waddell media has been producing documentaries from its Holywood headquarters for 30 years.