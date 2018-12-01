Image copyright Meenan family Image caption Edward Meenan was found in an alleyway with serious injuries

A 19-year-old Londonderry man has been charged with the murder of Edward Meenan in the city last weekend.

Ryan Walters, of Crawford Square, appeared at a special court in Omagh on Saturday morning.

Mr Meenan's body was found in an alleyway at Creggan Street at about 02:45 GMT on Sunday 25 November.

The 52-year-old had sustained injuries to his head and body.

Mr Walters did not speak during the brief hearing except to confirm the charges.

A defence barrister said there would be no bail application at this stage.

Mr Walters was remanded in custody to appear on 20 December by videolink at Londonderry Magistrates Court.

Two other people were charged with the murder earlier in the week.