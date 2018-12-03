Brexit pressure and Euro 2020 fallout

Image copyright NEWS LETTER

The start of a new week means yet more Brexit featuring on the front pages of Monday's papers.

Theresa May has been urged by MPs to published the full legal advice available on the withdrawal deal she negotiated.

However, the prime minister has argued that the advice is confidential.

Later today, Labour is expected to join forces with the DUP and others in Westminster to push for a full publication.

The News Letter reports that Sammy Wilson has said Mrs May will be exposed as a "liar" if the government releases its full legal advice.

"She has been going around saying that the backstop would only be temporary arrangement, but the legal advice she makes it clear that is not the case," he told the paper.

Theresa May has argued that the full advice is confidential

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph reads: "DUP move leaves May on the brink".

The paper says the fallout could put further strain on the DUP and Conservative confidence and supply deal.

"Rejection of Brexit deal would lead to second referendum Gove warns," reads the front page of the Irish News.

Mr Wilson and his party have aired concerns over the withdrawal deal

Michael Gove has insisted it is possible for the government to pass Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament, even though many MPs have threatened to vote against it.

He added that doing so would pose a "real risk" of a second referendum.

Euro 2020 qualifier

Sticking with a European theme, but away from politics and turning to sport - the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers has left Northern Ireland supporters with heavy hearts.

The team were placed in group C alongside the Netherlands, Germany, Estonia and Belarus.

The decision has left many supporters in despair

According to the Daily Mirror, NI manager Michael O'Neill said it was "possibly the worst draw we could have got".

The move was considered controversial as initially the Republic of Ireland had been placed in the group but, as Dublin is one of the 12 host cities, they were replaced.