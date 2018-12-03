Image caption The staff were badly shaken but not injured

Staff at a shop in west Belfast have been threatened by a man carrying a knife.

It happened on the Suffold Road area at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.

The suspect is described as 183cm (6ft) tall, of medium build, aged in his 30s and wearing a red coat with dark-coloured bottoms and a monkey hat.

He fled the scene with a sum of money and cigarettes. The staff in the shop were badly shaken but were not physically injured.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable act.

He has since been released on bail.

Det Sgt Phillips called on those with information to come forward.