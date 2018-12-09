Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The average minimum tariff for murder in Northern Ireland in 2017 was 11 years and four months

The average minimum term handed out by Northern Ireland courts in murder life sentences was almost 10 years lower than in England and Wales last year.

Figures obtained by BBC News NI show that the average minimum tariff for murder in Northern Ireland in 2017 was 11 years and four months.

That compared to 21 years and one month in England and Wales.

The Northern Ireland figure represented a drop of three years on the figure for 2016.

People convicted of murder are given life sentences, however courts stipulate a tariff period which will be the minimum amount of time the prisoner must serve before they are considered for release by parole commissioners.

In 2013, the Northern Ireland average was 15 years, although it also dropped to 11-and-a-half years in 2014.

The lowest figure in England and Wales in the five-year period between 2013 and 2017 was 20 years and 10 months.

The 2017 Northern Ireland murder tariff was also much lower than the average sentence for attempted murder, which was just over 20 years in NI last year.

A spokesperson for the Lord Chief Justice's office said tariffs depended on "specific factual circumstances in each case" and that the number of murder cases in Northern Ireland was significantly smaller than in England and Wales.

"That explains why there is so much variation in average tariffs year on year in this jurisdiction," said the spokesperson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Maghaberry Prison in County Antrim houses long-term sentenced prisoners

"There are many examples of tariffs of 15 years or more being imposed in this jurisdiction where premeditated murders are carried out with weapons by persons of bad character.

"Murder is one of the offences where the director of public prosecutions can refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal if he considers it to be unduly lenient."

Sentencing review

Victim Support NI said crime - and particularly murder - not only affects the victim, but their family, friends and wider community.

"Some victims tell us that they do not feel the sentence fully reflects the impact the crime has had on their lives, and this leads to a sense that justice has not been done," a spokesperson said.

"Sentencing in NI follows very strict guidelines and is a matter for the judiciary and the courts. We do not comment on individual sentences.

"However, sentencing is currently under review and will soon open to public consultation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The average minimum tariff for murder is much higher in England and Wales

"Victim Support NI has contributed to this review process in order to strongly represent the experience victims have.

"We would encourage all victims and witnesses to respond to the public consultation when it opens, to ensure that their voices are heard."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said: "The setting of tariffs for life sentence prisoners in Northern Ireland is a matter for the independent judiciary."

The average sentence for manslaughter in Northern Ireland was also significantly lower than in England and Wales last year.

It was five years and eight months in Northern Ireland compared to eight years and four months in England and Wales.

However, the average term given out to rapists in Northern Ireland was higher than in England Wales.

The 2017 figure for Northern Ireland was just over 15 years, compared to nine years and 10 months in England and Wales.

The Northern Ireland figure rose by more than five years from the previous year, when it stood at nine years and eight months.

Other average sentences in Northern Ireland in 2017 were: