Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Primark cordon led to a "significant decline" in passenger journeys for Translink

Translink suffered a £152,000 revenue loss in the weeks after the Primark fire in Belfast because of a drop in passengers and route diversions.

The preliminary figure is based on year-on-year data for Metro services in north Belfast for the nine weeks immediately after the Primark cordon was put in place.

The area has been closed for three months since the fire in August.

The number of shoppers in Belfast city centre dipped in the wake of the blaze.

Figures released for October revealed a 60% decline in the city's footfall compared with the same month in 2017.

A temporary walkway opened in the city centre on Monday, allowing eight businesses that have been closed since the fire on 28 August to resume trading.

Significant decline

A report, prepared by Belfast City Council for its City Growth and Regeneration Committee, noted that the public transport network had been "significantly impacted" by the fire, with all routes that operated through Castle Place now diverted and temporary bus stop locations in operation throughout the city.

A Translink spokesperson told BBC News NI the cordon had led to a "significant decline in passenger journeys", particularly from north Belfast, in the first month after the fire.

Up to the week beginning 5 November, Translink suffered "a loss in revenue of £152,000 due to a reduction in passenger journeys (29,000) and additional costs associated with the diversionary routes", the spokesperson added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Flames destroyed the the landmark city centre Bank Buildings in August

The Belfast City Council report also noted that punctuality on some northbound services was operating at just over 80%, compared with other Metro routes at between 87% and 90%, and the Glider at 94%.

In November, Translink, with extra funding from the Department for Infrastructure, rolled out a fare incentive scheme to attract more people to shop and socialise in Belfast over Christmas.

It included offering £2 fares and midnight services.

"Our festive fares package for Belfast has already seen a great response from the public with a considerable increase in the number of people choosing bus and train options during its first full week," Translink said.

Belfast City Council has £6m to spend on promoting the city centre in the wake of the fire, including £1.1m from Stormont.

Primark will reopen in Belfast city centre on 8 December at a new location - Commonwealth House.

The retailer was extending into Commonwealth House at the time of the fire.