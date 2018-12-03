Image caption Ian Stevenson is a DUP councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

A complaint has been made to the local government standards watchdog about a DUP councillor who sexually assaulted a nursing colleague.

Ian Stevenson was found guilty last month of deliberately squeezing a woman's breast at a care home before joking he would "grope anything."

He is a serving councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards confirmed it had received a complaint.

A spokesperson said it was now "being assessed".

Suspended from DUP

The 48-year-old former mayor of Ballymoney, who is due to be sentenced later this month, was suspended by the DUP.

A DUP spokesperson said: "Cllr Stevenson's party membership was suspended in April pending the outcome of the court case.

"The suspension remains in place. Party officers will consider the judgement in due course."

In August, a complaint was made to the watchdog about former SDLP councillor Brian Duffin, following his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Last week Duffin, who had already resigned from the SDLP and was sitting as an independent, stepped down from his role on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council despite having previously maintained he would continue as a councillor.