A man shot dead while waiting for his son outside a west Belfast school has been named locally as Jim Donegan.

The victim, in his 40s, was shot several times, including in the head, while parked outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road on Tuesday.

Police said he was shot dead by a lone gunman in a hi-vis vest.

They warned that traffic disruption is expected on Wednesday morning due to the closure of the Glen Road between Caffrey Avenue and Airfield Heights.

St Mary's Grammar School is closed on Wednesday and pupils will be offered counselling when it reopens.

The shooting happened at 15:15 GMT as children left three nearby schools.

Police said there could have also been a dead or seriously injured child.

Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts said that the gunman, who had the word "Security" printed on the back of his jacket, left the scene on foot.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the red Porsche Panamera being driven by the victim in the area, who saw the gunman in the hi-vis jacket or who might have Dashcam footage which would help in their investigation.

'People are traumatised'

In a statement, St Mary's Grammar said the man who was killed was collecting his son, a pupil at the school.

"The thoughts and prayers of the principal and all the staff are with our pupil and his family at this very sad time."

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Gerry Carroll, from People Before Profit, said: "People are traumatised at the fact that this can happen in open daylight in a vicinity where there are hundreds of kids coming out of schools.

"I've spoken to a lot of parents who are saying their kids are traumatised - and that's no exaggeration - by what they saw and what they heard.

"I think there needs to be an understanding that people who were in the area at the time and saw this need some support, some intervention.

"I've spoken to people in the school as well who are deeply worried."