Stakeknife: Alleged IRA spy faces extreme pornography charges
- 5 December 2018
The man alleged to have been the Army's highest-ranking IRA agent has been charged with two counts of possession of extreme pornographic images
Fred Scappaticci, 72, is alleged to have been the agent codenamed Stakeknife.
Mr Scappaticci has admitted, in the past, to being a republican, but denied that he was an IRA informer.
He is due to appear in court in London on the extreme pornographic images charges later on Wednesday.
The charges span from October 2015 to January 2018.