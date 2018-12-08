Image copyright Ulster Herald

Image copyright Lurgan Mail

Image copyright Fermanagh Herald

Image copyright Mourne Observer

An assault in County Fermanagh, talks about bringing sand to beaches and the passing of a culinary legend make the headlines in the weekly papers.

The death and funeral of one of Northern Ireland's most famous ice-cream makers adorns the front page of the Lurgan Mail.

Joe Cafolla died at the age of 71, following a battle with cancer.

He owned a cafe and ice-cream parlour in Lurgan, and was the third generation of his Italian family to live in Northern Ireland.

At his funeral, Fr Conor McConville described Mr Cafolla as "a kind man and one of a kind".

Up to speed?

The Fermanagh Herald reports that a man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Lisnaskea.

He was apparently beaten for nine minutes and suffered a broken nose, wrist and ribs as well as cuts to his face.

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A £200m update of rural broadband services across Northern Ireland is scheduled to take place

People living in rural Fermanagh have been urged to check if their postcode is included in a list of areas in line for better broadband, reports the Herald.

If they are not included, they have been told to speak up.

The Department of Economy is due to complete a £200m update of rural broadband services across Northern Ireland, and it has called on the public to make sure they have correctly identified affected areas.

'Nice sweeties'

In Newcastle, a mother has spoken out after a man tried to lure her daughter into his car.

Deborah O'Boyle told the Mourne Observer that her six-year-old daughter ran away from the man who approached her around Boulevard Park.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is understood the man approach the girl in a black car

The suspect was driving a black car and pulled up close to the family's home, and had "nice sweeties" as a bribe.

"He needs to be identified and identified quickly," Ms O'Boyle told the paper.

"You never think something like this could or would happen in Newcastle, let alone more or less outside your own front door."

In other news, a date has been set in January for Newry, Mourne and Down councillors to discuss the creation of an artificial beach in Newcastle and providing additional sand for Warrenpoint beach.

The Mourne Observer says the meeting will take place with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, and the council is currently considering locations.

'Void'

"Never-ending pain" - that's how the mother of a 20 year old who lost his life more than two years ago has described his death to the Ulster Herald.

Gareth Wilson was in the passenger seat of a car that crashed into a stone wall in County Cavan in July 2016.

Eleanor Callaghan said the "terrible loss" would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Aidan Quinn, 28, of Corbally Road, was recently jailed at Cavan Circuit Criminal Court for four years for causing Mr Wilson's death by dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 30 years.

"Now there's just that emptiness, a void that can never be filled," Ms Callaghan added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The complainants were not impressed with their "present"

The Ulster Herald also reports that a complaint has been made against two police officers who allegedly woke up a Ballygawley family in the early hours of the morning after a parcel was delivered to the wrong address.

The PSNI said they were responding to a "domestic incident" and the call-out was treated as a "priority" on safety grounds.

However, the family told the paper the situation was "heavy handed" and "over the top".

The confrontation apparently developed from an ongoing dispute between the family and their next-door neighbours.

Lundy Day

The Lundy Day march dominates the front page of the Londonderry Sentinel.

Apprentice Boys from across Northern Ireland went to the city for the 1 December parade.

Image caption An effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy was burnt on Bishop Street

It was the 330th anniversary of when the Apprentice Boys shut the city's gates on the Jacobite army in 1688.

Graeme Stenhouse, governor of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, told the paper it was "an historic occasion" and the parade also paid tribute to "the sacrifices that were paid on the battlefields of Europe" in 1918.