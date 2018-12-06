Image caption Ex-DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford faced days of questioning at the RHI inquiry

A former DUP special adviser has described an allegation that he said "we could fill our boots" with money from NI's flawed green energy scheme, as "misleading and inaccurate".

The claim was made about Andrew Crawford, by senior civil servant Andrew McCormick, at the RHI inquiry in October.

The inquiry is due to hold three days of closing hearings next week.

It has just published 45 new witness statements ahead of the sessions.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge subsidies led to a potential bill of £490m for Northern Ireland taxpayers.

Andrew Crawford was DUP leader Arlene Foster's special adviser when she was in charge of the RHI scheme as enterprise minister.

'Deflect criticism'

On the final day of the inquiry's oral hearings, Dr McCormick, the former permanent secretary in the enterprise department, said Mr Crawford had told him at a Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) dinner in October 2016, that they could "fill our boots with money" from RHI, because he believed it was coming from the Treasury.

He described it as a direct conversation with Mr Crawford, who was "very relaxed and smiling".

Mr Crawford has now said "at no time" did he make that comment.

He has told the inquiry he believes Dr McCormick made the allegation to "deflect any criticism from himself", and that it had resulted in a great deal of "negative publicity" against Mr Crawford.

Even after it had emerged in 2015 that there were problems with the scheme's budget, some officials were of the belief that any overspend would be paid for by the Treasury.

Ultimately, that was wrong and the overspend was left for Stormont to deal with.

Image caption Andrew McCormick is now director general of Stormont's preparations for Brexit

Mr Crawford has now told the inquiry that he did recall having a discussion with Dr McCormick about the scheme at a NIFDA dinner in 2015, but not in 2016, as Dr McCormick claimed.

He said he had not even attended the NIFDA dinner in 2016, but in a further witness statement the inquiry puts video evidence to him that showed him at the dinner.

Mr Crawford then states: "It appears I did in fact attend the 2016 NIFDA dinner. I did not remember having done so and am grateful to the inquiry for giving me the opportunity to correct the evidence in my last statement."

But he stressed to the inquiry: "I want to reiterate that at no stage did I think, never mind say, I thought this was AME (annually managed expenditure) and we could fill our boots."

'Entirely consistent'

The former adviser said he was disappointed that Dr McCormick had made an unfounded and untruthful remark.

But in a new witness statement from Dr McCormick to the inquiry, the civil servant insists that the conversation took place.

"The substance of my evidence has been entirely consistent from the beginning," he adds.

Mr Crawford was named by Dr McCormick in 2017 as the person he believed was responsible for delaying cost controls to the RHI scheme.

Mr Crawford resigned as a DUP ministerial adviser shortly after that but denied the claim.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is one of those who submitted new witness statements to the inquiry.

At her party's conference last month, she said the party was "deeply sorry" for its handling of the scheme.

In her witness statement, she repeats that there is a "strong argument" for a fundamental review of the civil service.

What is the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme?

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was established by the Northern Ireland Executive to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels.

However, an overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

A public inquiry was set up into the flawed green energy scheme in January 2017.

The additional closing hearings will be held on 12, 13, and 14 December.

The inquiry's panel, chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin, is expected to publish its report at some stage in 2019.