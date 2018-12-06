Image copyright PA

Former Sinn Féin West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff, who stood down after posting a controversial video on Twitter, is to stand in next year's council election.

He resigned his Westminster seat in January after he was accused of mocking victims of the Kingsmills massacre.

He maintained that the video - in which he had a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head - was meant as a joke.

On Thursday, he tweeted that he would be running for a seat on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council next May.

Proud to be selected alongside Marty and Anne Marie tonight to go forward in Omagh Town for Sinn Féin in Council Elections 2019. — Barry McElduff (@BarryMcElduff) December 6, 2018

The video that led to his resignation was posted on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills attack, in which 10 Protestant workmen were murdered.

Mr McElduff apologised but the sole survivor of the shootings said he would not accept it.

Last month, the Public Prosecution Service said it would not prosecute Mr McElduff over the video.