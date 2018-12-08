Primark reopens in Belfast after fire

Image caption The new store opened at 09:00 GMT

More than 1,000 people queued outside the new Primark store in Belfast when its doors opened on Saturday.

Crowd control measures, including crush barriers, were in place outside the new store at Commonwealth House.

The retailer has returned to the city four months after a huge fire destroyed its flagship store at Bank Buildings in August.

Earlier this week, a temporary walkway was opened to allow eight businesses to resume trading following the fire.

Primark said it was "committed to a long-term future in Belfast".

"Today marks a significant milestone for our people, our neighbours and the wider community, as we take the first step to get back to business following the fire at Bank Buildings," said company director Ben Mansfield.

"We are confident that our store and the newly-built walkway will help restore footfall in the Castle Street and surrounding area at this critical time, just before Christmas."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the fire at the Bank Buildings

Primark was extending into Commonwealth House at the time of the fire.

The new Primark store is smaller than the original store, but it still has four floors, 23 cash desks and 25 fitting rooms.

It is hoped the new store will breathe life back into the city centre following a dip in footfall following the blaze.

The retailer first opened in Belfast in 1975 on Donegall Place.