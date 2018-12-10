Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

A "rotten" Brexit deal, a "tasteless" benefits cake and an "offensive" mural - Monday's papers are enough to put you off your breakfast.

In a crucial week, it is no surprise Brexit dominates half the front pages.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter lead with forthright comments from Sammy Wilson, and we have come to expect no less from the DUP MP.

He tells the News Letter the Brexit deal will be "kicked out of Parliament" by MPs and the sooner the better.

'Conniving'

He is scathing of the prime minister, saying she is not so much facing defeat but "a rout" on her draft deal.

"From the people I've been speaking to, nobody has been swayed at all by [the PM's] entreaties, her spin, her UK-wide tour, the nonsense letters that are being sent out by the secretary of state, the conniving from the business community who are trying to sell this deal," Mr Wilson says.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sammy Wilson is the DUP's Brexit spokesman

He tells the Belfast Telegraph Theresa May's draft deal is "rotten" and he will be doing Northern Ireland's business community a "massive favour" by voting against it.

The paper says Mrs May faces a battle not only to save her EU agreement, but also her own grip on power.

Hitting a wall

The Daily Mirror's front page warns of a threat to the Northern Ireland peace process due to its lack of devolved government.

The paper features a photo of one of Belfast's biggest peace walls and says efforts to bring down the estimated 116 barriers have stalled since Stormont collapsed in January 2017.

Peace has "gone to the wall" the paper claims, as the story continues in its inside pages.

It speaks to the chairman of the International Fund for Ireland who warns that residents living along the walls are at risk of "losing faith" with peace building projects.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dozens of peace walls still separate communities considered to be mainly Catholic or Protestant

The Irish News leads with the investigation into the death of a man in Newcastle, County Down, at the weekend.

It reports that the man, who was in his 20s, was found dead in a flat on Burrendale Park Road on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that they are treating his death as murder after receiving the results of a post-mortem examination.

'Insensitive cake'

Inside, the paper claims that Stormont civil servants have spent more than £1,000 on branded cakes to celebrate the roll-out of the controversial Universal Credit benefits system.

It says staff at more than 40 locations were treated to cakes iced with a Universal Credit logo, to mark their role in the introduction of the welfare changes.

"Let them eat cake," is the deliciously ironic headline, as several charities have blamed the new system for exacerbating hardship and pressure on food banks.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon tells the paper the cakes are "tasteless and insensitive".

In Londonderry, a Christmas mural on the window of a building used by a dissident republican group has caused offence.

The image depicting The Grinch in a PSNI uniform, with a Nazi symbol on its shoulder, has been painted on the offices of Saoradh's headquarters in the city.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell says many people will find the Nazi reference "extremely distasteful and offensive".

'Private display'

The Mirror reports that Saoradh is opening another premises in north Belfast with an even more controversial display.

It says the shop on the Antrim Road features a photo of an attempt to kill police officers in Ardoyne four years ago.

The framed image of a man holding a rocket launcher has been displayed inside the building, according to photos posted on Saoradh's Facebook page.

A Saoradh spokesperson told the paper the photo is "not for sale but is on display in the private working office section of our premises".

Meanwhile the PSNI says its has been "completely overwhelmed" with support from the public for its Trauma Teddies initiative.

Image copyright PSNI Ards Image caption The trauma teddies have been used by the PSNI and other UK police forces

The Belfast Telegraph says nifty knitters from all over Northern Ireland have been making soft toys for the police to hand out to children caught up in distressing situations.

The bears are given out at the scene of road crashes, or to children affected by domestic violence.

The PSNI now say they have received so many hand-made toys that they will donate the surplus to charities.

And if that doesn't give you the feel-good factor this Monday morning, the Irish News has a heart-warming tale of a rough sleeper who finally has a place to call home.

Mona Lemon spent almost 20 years as a street drinker, after losing her home in her early 20s.

The paper says 44-year-old Mona has turned her life around and is now preparing to celebrate her first Christmas as a tenant in a social housing flat in Belfast's Markets area.