A dramatic day in Parliament has produced dramatic headlines, with a warning of "disaster" for the union and "national humiliation" over Brexit.

Theresa May was forced into a last-minute climb down on her EU deal, postponing a crucial Commons vote.

Her government's confidence-and-supply partners, the Democratic Unionist Party, did not supply much confidence as the PM's plan hit the rocks.

The News Letter leads with one of her harshest critics, DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

"The prime minister may be prepared to be humiliated by arrogant EU officials and by Irish politicians, but does she not realise that every time she comes back here with her tail between her legs, she humiliates the British people?" the DUP' Brexit spokesman fumed, as Mrs May faced almost three hours of questioning by angry MPs.

The paper also quotes Mr Wilson's colleague, Jim Shannon, who said that a "chasm" of mistrust has opened up between the PM and her erstwhile DUP allies.

'Bombshell statement'

But in a show of support for her beleaguered boss, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley insisted that Mrs May had done the right thing in delaying the vote.

She agreed that there was "more work to be done to provide reassurances on the Northern Ireland/Ireland backstop".

In what the Belfast Telegraph describes as a "bombshell statement," Mrs Bradley added: "I am convinced that leaving the EU without an agreement would be disastrous for Northern Ireland and potentially for the long term future of the union."

The Northern Ireland secretary added that she was "not prepared to take risks with or gamble the union of the United Kingdom".

The Irish News relegates Brexit to page six and instead leads with disturbing details about the treatment of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.

It says a confidential report contains allegations that patients were "lying on the floor and being kicked" and "dragged by the hair" while health authorities failed to challenge the hospital's management.

The Belfast Trust has issued an apology to the families of patients affected.

The front page also carries a photo of a mother of three who was seriously injured by intruders who tricked their way into her north Belfast home and launched a vicious attack.

Megan Callaghan spent a night in intensive care after the intruders stamped on her face and chest, and dropped a TV on her head.

'Unsophisticated'

A "bungled" bid to buy weapons from the "dark web" badly backfired for two County Antrim men, reports the Daily Mirror.

It reports on the jailing of the pair who attempted to get hold of Glock pistols and drugs, but did not know that the sellers were actually undercover police officers.

The paper points out that one of the men was still wearing pyjamas when he turned up for the transaction at Yorkgate in Belfast.

Police said they believed the guns were destined for the south east Antrim UDA.

However, a defence lawyer argued the plot was "unsophisticated" and far from being confronted with criminal masterminds, the court was "not dealing with a Professor Moriarty".