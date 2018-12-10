A murder investigation is under way after the body of a 29-year-old man was found in County Down.

The body was discovered at a flat in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle at 13:45 GMT on Saturday.

Police have said that following a post-mortem examination on Sunday, they are now treating his death as murder.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.