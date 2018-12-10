Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971

An eyewitness who claims to have seen a soldier laugh after he shot a man in Belfast almost 50 years ago has been challenged over his account.

The Ballymurphy Inquest is examining 10 people's deaths in August 1971.

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot dead near a barricade on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

Eyewitness Joseph McAreavey said he saw the soldier stand up in the digger he was driving, open the door of the cab and shoot Mr Doherty once, killing him.

He said the soldier then laughed and said: "I got one".

Counsel for the coroner asked Mr McAreavey why he had not mentioned this in previous statements, including those made immediately after the shooting.

He was asked: "Is it possible that this is an image that has come into your mind after the incident rather than something you saw?"

"No," he said. "I actually saw it. I'm adamant, I saw him. I saw what he was doing, he was gloating about what he had done."

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19, and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

Immediately after the shooting, Mr McAreavey described throwing Mr Doherty over his shoulder and carrying him to a neighbour's house, where he was pronounced dead.

A barrister for the Ministry of Defence said the witness had given conflicting evidence in an earlier statement to a solicitor. He asked: "Are you making this up?"

"No", Mr McAreavey said. "I am not. I am telling you the God's honest truth".

A barrister acting for the family of Edward Doherty also pointed out discrepancies with previous statements.

Image caption Relatives and supporters gathered outside Laganside Courts ahead of the start of the inquests

Soldier M3 had previously told the court that he shot a man who had been throwing petrol bombs, although he did concede he might have missed and hit a bystander.

However, Mr McAreavey told the court he had seen no one throw petrol bombs, just bricks and bottles.

Counsel for the Ministry of Defence asked Mr McAreavey about evidence given by another eyewitness, then aged nine, who saw the incident from a nearby, upstairs bedroom and who claimed he saw a crate of petrol bombs near the barricade.

Mr McAreavey said the bottles were milk bottles, which along with loaves of bread, were being handed out to people in the area as it was cut off.

"I'm telling you there were no petrol bombs thrown," he said.

The inquest continues.