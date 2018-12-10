The head of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has been placed on precautionary suspension, the organisation has said.

Gary Thompson, who was appointed to his current role in 2016, has worked for the NIFRS for more than 20 years.

In a statement, the NIFRS said his precautionary suspension had taken place with immediate effect.

It added that precautionary suspension "is a neutral action in line with NIFRS policies and procedures".

NIFRS said it was "not in a position to make any further comment at this time".

"The NIFRS Board, in conjunction with Department of Health, will now consider and put in place interim arrangements to ensure the continued delivery of our service to the public," it added.