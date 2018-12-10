A 48-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car in west Belfast.

The man, who was walking, was hit by a red Toyota Aygo on the Andersonstown Road at about 16:40 GMT on Monday.

The Andersonstown Road, at the junction with Slievegallion Drive, remains closed to the Kennedy Way roundabout.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested.