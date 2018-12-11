Image caption The accident happened at the Terex plant in Omagh in July 2016

An American manufacturing company has pleaded not guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter following the death in 2016 of one of its employees at a plant in Omagh.

Terex GB Limited is accused of causing the death of Steven McTeague, 51, through a gross breach of its duty of care.

The firm employs hundreds of people.

A Terex director, Paul O'Donnell, represented the firm at a hearing at Dungannon Crown Court.

The company is also charged with failing to ensure the safety of an employee, failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee and failing to assess risks.

In response to each of the four charges, Mr O'Donnell replied: "on behalf of the company, I plead not guilty".

A trial date had been set for May 2019.

Several members of Mr McTeague's family were in court for the hearing.

The father-of-two from Omagh died three days after an incident at the Cookstown Road factory on 14 July 2016.

The company manufactures equipment used in the construction, quarrying and mining industries.