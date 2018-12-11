Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV footage of the gunman walking towards the scene of the shooting on the Glen Road

Police have released further CCTV footage of a gunman "mixing with pupils" seconds before shooting a man dead outside a school in west Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was killed while waiting for his 13-year-old son outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road. He was shot several times in his car.

The latest images were revealed on Tuesday evening.

Investigators described the killer as a "cold, callous and calm individual".

They said it is most likely the gunman had links to dissident republicans and had possibly "done this before".

Last week, police released CCTV footage of the gunman walking to the scene and later running from it.

Image caption Jim Donegan was killed while waiting for his 13-year-old son outside St Mary's Grammar School in west Belfast

Speaking at a press conference, Det Ch Insp Montgomery said the newly released footage was "extremely chilling".

He said it shows the gunman walking to a pedestrian crossing, in the company of what is believed to be primary school children, before making his way further up the Glen road and shooting Mr Donegan.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage released last week of the gunman before and after the shooting

"Those children had to witness this murder - no children or child should have to witness what happened here last week," said Det Ch Insp Montgomery.

He added that one line of enquiry was that Mr Donegan's movements had been tracked on the day of the murder.