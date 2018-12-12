Image copyright Psni/family Image caption The body of Padraig Fox was discovered at a flat in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Padraig Fox, whose body was found in a flat in County Down at the weekend.

Mr Fox, 29, was discovered at a property in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle at 13:45 GMT on Saturday.

Another male, aged 26, has been charged with related offences including perverting the course of justice.

Both men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 12.