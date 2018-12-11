Image caption The report on Muckamore Hospital lists 'catastrophic failings'

The Belfast Trust says it deeply regrets not having acted sooner over abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The comments follow a damning review into the safety of adults with learning difficulties.

The Director of Nursing, Brenda Creaney, admitted there was a delay before the health trust began its investigation.

The trust apologised to patients and their families.

It assured the public that, if appropriate, staff would be held to account.

In an interview with BBC News NI, Ms Creaney admitted that at times "the regime was cruel", but added a majority of nurses are dedicated and offer the best support to patients.

Ms Creaney's comments come as a father whose son is a patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital says heads should roll following a damning review into the safety of adults with learning difficulties.

The confidential report, seen by BBC News NI, charts a series of catastrophic failings.

It also found there was a culture of tolerating harm.

Charities said the future of Muckamore was now in question.

The parent, who does not want to be identified says, while he feels vindicated after making numerous complaints, he believes the authors of the report could have gone a lot further.

The man's son has extreme learning difficulties, autism and epilepsy.

CCTV footage captures him being punched in the stomach and swung around by the arm by members of staff.

"It's time for heads to roll," he told the BBC.

"I want proper accountability, I want people to be held to account and people to be sacked. I thought the report would have mentioned middle and senior management there have been massive failures in the system."

On Monday the Belfast Trust said its senior staff were meeting with the affected families.

Beyond a series of catastrophic failings, the report also found that patients' lives were compromised.

CCTV footage shows patients being harmed by staff, but no one of any grade spoke out - and the use of the seclusion room was not monitored.

Calls for public inquiry

Nine families are affected, many of their children were subject to physical and mental abuse.

Parents told BBC News NI they want a public inquiry as they believe only then can the truth be revealed about what happened in the County Antrim hospital.

"It's just the same platitudes that lessons will be learnt, but lessons don't ever seem to be learned. The system is incompetent," they said.

Mencap, the charity which supports those with learning difficulties, says the future of the hospital is now in question.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The hospital cares for adults with an intellectual disability, behavioural or mental health problems

Its director, Margaret Kelly, said: "This report calls into question the future of the hospital.

"It's findings are shocking, we must now look at a new model of care," she added.

"There have been numerous reviews over the years and unfortunately we always seem to end up in the same place.

"What we need now is a proper discussion about the future and what future care looks like and how that should provide the best of care for people with learning disabilities and that discussion must include families."

'Need to act now'

Agnes Lunny is the Chief Executive of Positive Futures.

She said people with learning disabilities have a right to live in our communities and not in hospitals like Muckamore.

"I would argue that we all have a responsibility, our Department of Health, our politicians all of us engaged in health and social care," she said.

"We have said it enough times now, we need to act now," she added.

"As long as we continue to fund establishments like Muckamore Abbey Hospital we will continue to having people living in hospitals like Muckamore.

"We need to re-direct resources to the community."