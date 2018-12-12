Image copyright Daily Mirror

Two stories dominate the front pages - a vow to catch the killer of a Belfast murder victim and new revelations over Ian Paisley's holiday arrangements.

Both the Irish News and the Mirror lead with the raw grief of the family of Jim Donegan, who was shot dead last week as he collected his son from school.

The Irish News carries a poignant tribute from his 13-year-old son who left a handwritten note at the scene.

"No matter what anyone says about you, you were my daddy," the boy wrote.

Mr Donegan's widow, Laura, also left a floral tribute at the scene, expressing her love for the west Belfast father of two and disbelief at the "cruel way" in which he was taken from her.

"I promise to get justice for you, I won't stop!" she wrote.

The Mirror also reports the release of new CCTV footage of the suspected gunman, which police have described as "extremely chilling".

The man is seen waiting alongside primary school children at a pedestrian crossing, just seconds before opening fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times.

The Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter lead with the Asian adventures of Ian Paisley, following a BBC Spotlight investigation into his 2016 family holiday to the Maldives.

Ian Paisley held onto his seat in September after a recall petition failed to attract enough signatures to unseat him

The News Letter says the Democratic Unionist Party MP is "mired in yet more controversy" after the revelation that he took another luxury holiday to an Asian country after "advocating" on behalf of its government.

Mr Paisley only recently returned to the House of Commons after a 30-day suspension for failing to declare two family holidays to Sri Lanka in his MP's register of interests.

The News Letter focuses on the "mystery friend" who part-funded the Paisleys' Maldives trip, saying the North Antrim MP has "declined to identify" the individual.

The Telegraph highlights the fact that Mr Paisley embarked on the 2016 trip just eight months after he was "part of a controversial parliamentary visit" to the islands.

The paper says he also spoke out against economic sanctions imposed on the Maldives.

Mr Paisley, however, has said he was "satisfied the vacation did not have to be recorded on the register".

He said the friend who partially paid for the holiday was not connected with his work and received no benefit.