BBC News NI in pictures: January to March 2018
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from January to March 2018
-
Pacemaker Press
January: Surfers in Portrush take advantage of the heavy winds as Storm Eleanor hit parts of Northern Ireland in the first few days of 2018.
-
Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
Just a few weeks later, Storm Fionn arrived bringing heavy snow, closing hundreds of schools and making driving conditions hazardous.
-
Pacemaker Press
Actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh receives the freedom of Belfast. He was made a freeman of the city at a special ceremony at the Ulster Hall.
-
Pacemaker Press
February: Theresa May speaks to the media outside Stormont House in Belfast. The British and Irish prime ministers held series of meetings with the Northern Ireland parties to try to restore power sharing. NI is still without a devolved government.
-
Pacemaker Press
Emergency services attend the scene of a house fire in Derrylin. Three members of the same family died in the County Fermanagh blaze.
-
Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
March: Marty Burns, playing the role of Saint Patrick, is brought ashore during the re-enactment of Saint Patrick's first landing in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, County Down.
-
Pacemaker Press
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their first official visit to Northern Ireland. The surprise trip was one of a string of engagements ahead of the couple's wedding.