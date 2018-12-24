BBC News NI in pictures: January to March 2018

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from January to March 2018

  • Surfers in Portrush Pacemaker Press

    January: Surfers in Portrush take advantage of the heavy winds as Storm Eleanor hit parts of Northern Ireland in the first few days of 2018.

  • Snow Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

    Just a few weeks later, Storm Fionn arrived bringing heavy snow, closing hundreds of schools and making driving conditions hazardous.

  • Sir Kenneth Branagh Pacemaker Press

    Actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh receives the freedom of Belfast. He was made a freeman of the city at a special ceremony at the Ulster Hall.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May Pacemaker Press

    February: Theresa May speaks to the media outside Stormont House in Belfast. The British and Irish prime ministers held series of meetings with the Northern Ireland parties to try to restore power sharing. NI is still without a devolved government.

  • Fire damaged house Pacemaker Press

    Emergency services attend the scene of a house fire in Derrylin. Three members of the same family died in the County Fermanagh blaze.

  • Saint Patrick Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

    March: Marty Burns, playing the role of Saint Patrick, is brought ashore during the re-enactment of Saint Patrick's first landing in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, County Down.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pacemaker Press

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their first official visit to Northern Ireland. The surprise trip was one of a string of engagements ahead of the couple's wedding.