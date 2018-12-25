BBC News NI in pictures: April to June 2018
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from April to June 2018
-
Pacemaker Press
April: Key figures who helped negotiate the Good Friday Agreement attend an event in Queen's University to mark its 20th anniversary.
-
Pacemaker Press
Two people died after a light aircraft crashed in County Antrim. The small plane, thought to be a Cessna, came down between Nutts Corner and Loanends.
-
Pacemaker Press
May: Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn made his first official visit to Northern Ireland where he talked to business leaders about a number of issues, including Brexit.
-
Pacemaker Press
More than 100,000 people visited the 150th Balmoral Show. The event, which ran over four days, took place on the outskirts of Lisburn.
-
Pacemaker Press
May: Street parties were held across Northern Ireland to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
-
Charles McQuillan / Getty
Celebrations are held at Dublin Castle as the result of the Irish referendum on the country's abortion laws is announced. The Republic of Ireland voted in favour of overturning the abortion ban by 66.4% to 33.6%.
-
Pacemaker Press
June: The Prince of Wales visited Northern Ireland on a two-day visit. His first engagement was to visit Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church which has been undergoing major regeneration.
-
Charles McQuillan / Getty
DUP leader Arlene Foster at the Pink News LGBT Summer Reception at Stormont. Speaking to members of the LGBT community, she said that just because they disagreed on (same sex) marriage did not mean she did not value their community.
-
Getty Images
Leo Varadkar became the first taoiseach (Irish prime minister) to visit the headquarters of the Orange Order in east Belfast.
-
Pacemaker Press
The hot weather may have brought many to the shores, but it also resulted in Northern Ireland Water introducing a hosepipe ban as demand started to outstrip supply.
-
Ivor Anderson
The hot weather also caused the supply at Spelga Dam, County Down, to drop, exposing an old road that usually sits well below the waterline.