BBC News NI in pictures: July to September 2018
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from July to September 2018
July: Contractors, protected by police, remove material from a bonfire site on the Albertbridge Road on 11 July. The bonfire at Cluan Place was dismantled after concerns were raised that it posed a significant risk to people and property in the area.
Friends and family attend the funeral of William Dunlop. The 32-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash during practice for the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin.
The annual Twelfth of July parades get under way, with tens of thousands of Orangemen and women taking part in celebrations across Northern Ireland.
August: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Deirdre Hargey takes part in the annual Belfast Pride parade.
The Vatican estimated that 300,000 people flocked to Phoenix Park in Dublin for the Mass to close the World Meeting of Families.
The historic Bank Buildings, which housed Primark, was destroyed in a blaze that took several days to extinguish.
September: The new £90m Glider bus service launched in Belfast. The purple buses, which run along two routes in the city, hope to attract more people on to public transport.
A fan makes their way to the Game of Thrones Winterfell Festival in Castle Ward, Downpatrick, County Down.
Paddy Barnes makes his way towards the ring for his bout with Cristofer Rosales for the WBC Flyweight world title at Windsor Park, Belfast.
September: The first named storm of the season, Storm Ali, brought gusts of up to 65mph causing disruption and damage across Northern Ireland.