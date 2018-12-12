Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster has said changes to the Brexit deal do not require a new Conservative leader

The DUP leader Arlene Foster says she does not accept there needs to be a new Conservative leader for her party's desired amendments to be made to the Brexit deal.

Mrs Foster said Prime Minister Theresa May was aware of the DUP's difficulties with the agreement.

Mrs Foster was speaking ahead of a no-confidence vote in the Conservative leader on Wednesday evening.

The pair met for about 45 minutes at Westminster earlier on Wednesday.

The DUP's 10 MPs prop up Mrs May's government under a confidence-and-supply agreement signed in June 2017.

The Conservative leader and prime minister had been planning to discuss the Brexit negotiations with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) on Wednesday.

However the trip to Dublin had to be cancelled after 48 Conservative MPs triggered a vote of no-confidence in Mrs May's leadership.

It comes after a turbulent week in Westminster.

Majority of MPs back May

On Monday, Mrs May announced that a vote in the House of Commons on her Brexit deal, planned for Tuesday, would be postponed as she sought to get assurances on the backstop.

A majority of Conservative MPs have publicly backed Mrs May, but it is a secret ballot.

It is understood that Mrs May has told backbench MPs she will not lead the party into the next scheduled election in 2022, but is seeking support now to enable her to get her Brexit deal through.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Theresa May faces a no-confidence vote in her leadership of the Conservative Party on Wednesday evening

Mrs Foster told BBC News NI that she does not believe the kind of radical alterations her party wants to the government's Brexit policy require a new Conservative leader.

The DUP leader said Theresa May understands what is needed regarding the Irish border backstop and added that it is not just the DUP that has an issue with the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mrs Foster said: "The prime minister has known our position. We have been consistent which is why it is so frustrating that our warnings about the backstop have not been heeded.

"The DUP wants a sensible deal which our MPs can support in the House. Unionism in Northern Ireland and across the House of Commons has rightly stood against this Withdrawal Agreement.

"It should be utterly unacceptable to any unionist. For Northern Ireland traders to be expected to treat GB as a third country is ridiculous and was never going to receive support in Parliament."

Mrs Foster said the prime minister was in a mood to listen to the DUP's concerns, and she put forward alternative ways to deal with the issue of a hard border.

During Northern Ireland questions, the Secretary of State Karen Bradley told MPs the idea of using technology to manage the border after Brexit was flawed.

Assembly promise sought

Mrs Bradley argued that "at this time there is no technology which deals with the issue of the border in a way that respects the rights of the people of Northern Ireland and also respects the Belfast Agreement and the way it operates".

However the DUP leader said that it is for the prime minister to decide on such matters.

Mrs Foster also reiterated that a promise that a future Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive would have a lock on whether trade regulations in Northern Ireland diverge from Great Britain should have been included within the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Questioned about forecasts that more than 170 Conservative MPs have pledged support for Mrs May, the DUP leader refused to speculate on the result of the vote, insisting that is a matter for the Conservative Party.