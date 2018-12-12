Portadown crash: 93-year-old John Joseph Milsop dies
- 12 December 2018
A 93-year-old man has been killed in a road crash in County Armagh.
John Joseph Milsop, from Portadown, died in a single vehicle collision on Wednesday.
The crash happened on the Derrycoose Road on the outskirts of Portadown at around 14:20 GMT.
The road was closed for a period but has since re-opened.