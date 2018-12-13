Image copyright Daily Mirror

Christmas has come early for headline writers as Theresa May's survival of a challenge to her leadership serves up some tasty festive puns.

Her "goose is cooked" proclaims the Daily Mirror, labelling the embattled Mrs May as a "lame duck" prime minister despite her victory over Tory rebels.

It says she managed to cling to power only by promising mutinous colleagues she will quit before the next election.

It adds the strength of the rebellion made her victory taste "bittersweet".

Writing in the Mirror, Kevin Maguire says the 200-117 result of the confidence vote is a "poor win" and shows that more than a third of Conservative MPs want her out.

He says the bruised PM merely "lives to die another day" and predicts she will be out of Downing Street next year.

'Heck of a battle'

'May Stays' is the headline in the Irish News, but it too leads with the line that the PM survived the vote after telling Conservative MPs that she will not lead the party into the next general election.

It describes the 117 MPs who voted to oust her as a "sizeable minority" and says she has been left in a significantly weakened position.

The Belfast Telegraph and News Letter have a slightly more positive take, looking towards the future and her many challenges ahead.

A smiling Mrs May features on the front of the Telegraph and the paper reports that just moments after seeing off the rebellion, she turned her attention to tackling concerns over the Northern Ireland backstop.

However, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds tells the paper she faces "a heck of a battle" to get EU leaders to change their minds and reopen negotiations on the draft withdrawal deal.

The News Letter chooses the same lead photograph as the Mirror - a shot of Mrs May walking back into No 10 - but instead of poultry-themed taunts, it opts to highlight her staying power.

"They haven't seen the back of her" the News Letter says, but tellingly adds the word "yet" on its front page.

Theresa May has the backing of most of her MPs, for now at least

It paints her as a woman on a "renewed mission" who now just wants to "get on with the job" and see through her Brexit plan.

'Relatively secure'

The News Letter also focuses first on the 200 MPs (or 63%) who voted to support her, rather than the third who voted against.

"It puts her in a relatively secure position, because it means that another such challenge cannot be mounted against her position as leader of the Conservative Party for 12 months," it says.

However, it also quotes the Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg who claimed the fact that 117 MPs support the failed coup was a "terrible result" for the PM and called for her to resign.

Only one other story makes it on to the front pages - the Irish News follows up on the ongoing controversy over Ian Paisley's holiday arrangements.

Ian Paisley said he did not need to declare his Maldives trip in the MPs' register of interests

The paper says the DUP MP has contacted a Westminster watchdog to arrange a meeting following new allegations over his 2016 family vacation to the Maldives.

Mr Paisley told a BBC Spotlight investigation that he did not need to include the trip in the MP's register of interests, despite the fact that it was partially funded by a man that he will not identify.

The paper says the MP is facing the possibility of a fresh investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Committee, having recently served an "unprecedented" Commons suspension for failing to declare complimentary holidays in Sri Lanka.

His DUP colleague John Finlay tells the Irish News there is "no substance" to the latest allegations and the BBC "wasted money" sending staff to investigate the matter in the Maldives.

But the paper's editorial asks: "Who picked up the tab, Mr Paisley?" and says as an MP, he has a duty to be open and transparent about who funded his holiday.

'Up in smoke'

The Belfast Telegraph reports a 20% drop in export sales from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, as official statistics showed exports fell by almost £3bn last year.

The paper says the drop was primary due to the shutting of the County Antrim tobacco plant, JTI Gallaher, quoting Ulster Bank'c chief economist Richard Ramsey.

The Irish News also covers the same story, saying that the cigarette factory's closure has sent 1% of Northern Ireland's economy "up in smoke".

However, the paper says Northern Ireland's housing market is performing "significantly better than other UK regions", according to latest figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

It reports that while house prices in London and the south east of England have fallen for three successive months, more than a third of respondents in Northern Ireland told Rics prices rose over the same period.

The report also predicts that Northern Ireland is likely to be the only part of the UK where house prices will rise over the next three months.

Stephen Brimstone served as a special adviser to several DUP ministers over a period of eight years

Housing costs are also going to rise a shed load for former DUP special advisor Stephen Brimstone, according to the latest coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.

The News Letter reports that an outbuilding beside his home, in which Mr Brimstone kept his RHI boiler, has been reclassified as a "domestic store" as opposed to an agricultural building.

The reassessment by the Land and Property Service will increase his rates bill and means he potentially faces a fresh investigation of his eligibility for the "non-domestic" RHI scheme.