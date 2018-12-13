Image copyright Google

Police are treating an attack on a church in Lurgan, County Armagh, as a hate crime.

A brick was thrown through the front door, breaking a pane of glass, and wooden Remembrance Day crosses were also damaged, Ch Insp Jon Burrows said.

The incident took place at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church on High Street some time between midday on Tuesday and 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Rev David Henry said the church is a "neutral, sacred space for everyone".

He told BBC News NI that those involved may have "personal problems" and he wished to invite them to speak to him, if he could be of any help to them.

"It's sad to see such an act of wanton violence and criminal damage on a place of worship. There is no gain for anyone in this," said Mr Henry.

"What was particularly sad was the lack of respect for the Remembrance Day symbols, for those who fought for their lives and country over the years.

"We have a very proud congregation at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church. The building is one of the oldest in Lurgan and it's a really lovely church."

'We are very welcoming'

Mr Henry added: "We have been very lucky over the years that this is our first issue, but I really would like to invite the person or people involved to contact me for help. After all, that is what the church is all about. We are very welcoming."

A police investigation is now underway.

Ch Insp Burrows appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.