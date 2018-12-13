Image caption The report on Muckamore Hospital lists 'catastrophic failings'

Families involved in the Muckamore scandal are to meet early next week with some of the most senior health officials at the Department of Health.

The BBC understands that Richard Pengelly, the permanent health secretary, has asked several parents to meet with him and the chief nursing and chief social Worker.

A copy of the review revealed on Tuesday confirmed that children had been physically and mentally abused.

Nine families are affected.

The BBC also understand that the Department of Health plans to make a significant announcement next week in connection with the hospital on the back of the adult safe guarding report that was leaked to the BBC.

'Heads should roll'

Parents of young adults who are affected by the safe guarding review have called for a public inquiry into what happened at the hospital where a small number of staff abused vulnerable patients.

Thirteen nursing staff have been suspended and two senior nursing managers are off on long-term sick leave.

This week, one parent whose son was punched in the stomach and swung round by the arm said "heads should roll".

The scale of the abuse only came to light after CCTV footage, which recorded the incidents, was discovered by the police.

It is understood that further CCTV footage is being studied this week. The BBC understands that could lead to further suspensions.

'The apology is a start'

Anne Blake, whose son was a resident in the hospital, received an apology from Richard Pengelly on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs Blake told the BBC while the apology was a start. She and other parents are all calling with one voice for a public inquiry.

In the absence of a Health Minister it might be impossible for the Department of Health to trigger an inquiry.