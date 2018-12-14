Image copyright Daily Mirror

All four of Northern Ireland's dailies lead with different stories and not one of them is Brexit.

The Irish News reports that an 83-year-old man has died after he was allegedly assaulted in a dementia hospital ward by one of his fellow patients.

It says police are investigating the death of John O'Reilly, who was being treated at the Gillis Unit in Armagh.

Mr O'Reilly was a former chairman of the GAA's Ulster Council.

As a young man, he played for Crossmaglen Rangers and later served as chairman of the County Armagh GAA club.

Police told the Irish News that they received a report of an assault on a man in the Gillis Unit on 4 December.

The paper says Mr O'Reilly was transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital where he died on Tuesday.

PSNI punch-up

"Police officers in pub brawl" is the Daily Mirror's front page headline.

It says off-duty officers who were involved in a "punch-up" at a bar in Coleraine, County Londonderry, in 2015 have been disciplined after a police watchdog's investigation.

"The fight began in the toilets of a pub and continued in an alley behind it after those involved were asked to leave the premises," the Police Ombudsman's report said.

Image caption The Police Ombudsman was asked to investigate after the deadline for a prosecution file was missed

The officers were first treated as witnesses, but were later interviewed as suspects after counter-allegations were made against them.

The ombudsman has also recommended that an officer who investigated the fight should be disciplined for failings which compromised the PSNI inquiry.

Those failings included not making use of CCTV footage of the incident, and not challenging the accused officers over "inconsistencies" in their accounts.

The ombudsman added that the brawling officers could not be considered for prosecution because of a delay in sending a file to the Public Prosecution Service.

Farm dangers

The death of a elderly farmer, who was reportedly killed by bull in County Antrim, is the top story in the News Letter.

It says ambulance crews were sent to help James Gibson on Killycarn Road at about 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Former Ulster Farmers Union Ian Marshall tells the paper Mr Gibson's death is a "stark reminder" of the dangers farmers face.

Friday marks the last day of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry but even in its final hours, fresh details make it on to the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

It focused on a incident earlier this year when DUP MP Ian Paisley used parliamentary privilege to accuse an Ofgem official of telling "lies" about him.

'Unjustified'

Ofgem's Teri Clifton had alleged to the inquiry that Mr Paisley had been part of a "very intimidating" conference call on behalf of an RHI claimant.

In March, the MP told the House of Commons she had lied about his involvement and should be "put through the wringer" by the inquiry.

Image caption The inquiry said it received new information since Mr Paisley made his "unjustified" remarks in the Commons

Two other participants in the conference call also supported Mr Paisley's account that he was not involved.

However, barrister Joseph Aiken told the RHI Inquiry on Thursday that fresh evidence has since been received and Mr Paisley's claims in the Commons that Ms Clifton had lied were "unjustified in the circumstances".

Photographs of the wife and son of murder victim Jim Donegan kissing his coffin feature prominently on the front of the Telegraph, Irish News and the News Letter.

The west Belfast man's funeral was told that his family want justice but "no retaliation" over the killing of the 42-year-old, who was shot dead last week as he collected his son from school.

A priest told mourners that they "want no-one else to suffer as they have suffered and are suffering and will continue to suffer".

All three papers also report that a child has been critically injured after being struck by a car in Newtownards, County Down.

Police investigating the incident have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Council first

A Northern Ireland council has voted to give the Easter lily, a republican symbol associated with the 1916 Easter Rising, the "same status as the armistice poppy," according to the Irish News.

It says Derry and Strabane District Council adopted the recommendation on Thursday, and has become the first local authority to allow staff to wear the symbol at work.

Image caption The lily is used to remember republicans who died in the Easter Rising in 1916

In County Armagh. a minister has responded to an attack on his church building by offering to "reach out" to the culprit.

A brick was thrown at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church, breaking front door windows. Several Remembrance Day crosses, placed in memory of the congregation's family members, were damaged.

Police are treating the attack as a hate crime but the Irish News reports that Rev David Henry has offered "compassion", saying that if the culprit needed help in any way he would be happy to provide it.

Monkey business

There's not too much of a Friday feeling in the papers this week, but at least Belfast Zoo is celebrating with the birth of a very cute new resident.

The red titi monkey, which has distinctive red, fluffy fur, was born in September to parents Inca and Aztec.

And according to the Zoo, the males of the species are the main childcare providers in the first four to five months.

"Aztec has certainly had his hands full with the new arrival, as male titi monkeys play an extremely active role in parenting," Zoo curator Julie Mansell tells the Mirror.