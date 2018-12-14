Dementia patient 'dies after assault'

Image caption Mr O'Reilly formerly played for and was chairman of Crossmaglen Rangers

The death of a former senior GAA figure who died a week after allegedly being assaulted in a care unit for people with dementia is being investigated.

The Irish News has reported that the man who died was 83-year-old John O'Reilly.

Mr O'Reilly was a former chairman of the GAA's Ulster Council.

Police have confirmed they received "a report of an assault on a male, aged in his 80s, at the Gillis Unit in Armagh on Wednesday, 5 December".

"The man was subsequently treated at another hospital for his injuries. However, he has since died," a spokesman said.

"A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death."

The Gillis Unit is a 24-bed acute admission ward for people who have dementia or who are being assessed for dementia symptoms.

It is part of Mullinure Health and Wellbeing Centre at St Luke's Hospital and houses both men and women in four six-bed wards.

File prepared for PPS

It is understood police have prepared a file for the Public Prosecution Service in relation to man in his 70s who is also a patient at the unit.

The Irish News reports that Mr O'Reilly, a father of seven who formerly played for and was chairman of Crossmaglen Rangers, died in a Belfast hospital on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Southern Health Trust said: "We can confirm that there was a recent incident involving a patient in the Gillis Unit, Armagh.

"We are co-operating fully with the police investigation into this matter."

They said they could not comment further as the investigation is live.

In a statement, Armagh GAA said: "Armagh County Board and all associated with the GAA wish to send deepest sympathies to his wife Angela, to his family, friends, neighbours and club.

"John was long-term advocate and loyal supporter of the GAA in Armagh and beyond.

"John was a fine player and a respected administrator within the GAA. He served as a committee member at every level in the organisation from club to national level.

"John was former county chairman and honorary president of Armagh County Board and also former president of Ulster Council of the GAA. May he rest in eternal peace."

