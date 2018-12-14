Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RHI scheme sought to boost the use of renewable energy in NI, but an incentive meant claimants could exploit the scheme for profit

A lawyer for civil servants who oversaw the RHI scheme's implementation has insisted Arlene Foster decided to proceed without cost controls.

Barrister Peter Coll QC said there were no minutes of a key meeting in June 2012 during which she was briefed.

Mrs Foster was the minister at the Department of Enterprise when it set up the flawed green energy scheme in 2012.

She has denied that she was alerted by officials to the dangers of proceeding without cost controls.

However, Mr Coll said she was told in person by Fiona Hepper, who headed up the energy team in her department at the time.

He said Ms Hepper told Mrs Foster about advice from scheme administrators OFGEM that interim cost controls should be put in before the scheme went live.

He said the official also told Mrs Foster that cost controls had been introduced in the equivalent scheme in Great Britain.

Image caption Peter Coll told the inquiry that there had been "unfortunate casualisation" of contact between the minister and her officials

The barrister was making a closing submission on the final day of the RHI inquiry.

He represents a small group of civil servants who oversaw the design and introduction of the scheme.

He said there had been an "unfortunate casualisation" of contact between the minster and her officials, which resulted in a lack of a written record.

But he said Ms Hepper and the other civil servants had no reason to mislead the minister.

RHI 'only show in town'

"What possible motivation would they have had to do so? Absolutely none," he said.

Mr Coll said a suggestion by Mrs Foster's special adviser Andrew Crawford that officials had withheld information from the minister because they they had worked hard on the RHI scheme and favoured it over other options "made no sense".

He said for various reasons, as far as the politicians were concerned, the RHI scheme was the "only show in town".

Mr Coll said because RHI would provide a long-term incentive for the renewables industry using Treasury cash, it was an attractive option politically.

That, combined with the fact that a grant type scheme would have had higher administration costs that would have to come out of the departmental budget, made it the obvious choice for the minister.

Later, a lawyer for civil servants who oversaw the collapse of the RHI scheme opened his submission to the inquiry with an implied criticism of Mrs Foster.

Jeremy Johnson QC said the civil servants he represented were not trying to "shirk" their responsibilities for things they had done.

"They're not dancing about on the distinction between responsibility and accountability. They accept both," he said.

Mrs Foster told the inquiry she was "accountable, but not responsible" when asked about the role of her special adviser Andrew Crawford in the debacle.