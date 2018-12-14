NI school maintenance backlog at £327m

Image caption It is estimated that £327m is needed "to bring all schools up to a modern standard"

The school maintenance backlog in Northern Ireland currently stands at £327m, according to the Department of Education.

It said the estimated figure is the amount needed "to bring all schools up to a modern standard".

A Newtownabbey primary school principal told the BBC that her school building is unfit for purpose.

Emma Quinn, acting principal of Rathcoole Primary school, said parts of the school are in a state of disrepair.

"It's the general upkeep of it, it's the painting, it's the fixing broken carpet," she said.

"The toilets at the minute in the school throughout are generally closed, due to them either being broken or due to broken toilet seats.

"My concern is that a lot of this funding needs to come out of school money and we just don't have the funding there to be able to do it."

Since the principal outlined her concerns, the school has received donations from parents and members of the public as well as offers to carry out free repair work.

The secretary of the Rathcoole Parents Teachers Friends Association, Vicky McGaughey, said she is aware that other schools are in a similar situation.

"A lot of people are surprised that it's gone this way. Now obviously we are not the only school, but unfortunately we are badly affected by it," she said.

"Everyone is being supportive and are willing to help because it's terrible that we actually have to do this and parents have to do this in this day and age."

Donna Gregg, who has a daughter in year one, said some parts of the school are currently out of action.

"This year has seen the highest number of kids, so next year they are going to have another full class, fingers crossed, so they're going to then need to go up and use the upstairs classrooms which aren't usable at the minute," she said.

The Education Authority has welcomed an additional £2m pounds for this year's maintenance budget, but said it is not enough to cover the level of spending that is required.

"The Education budget has been reduced by £240m in recent years, which has had an effect on both school budget and school maintenance," a spokesperson said.

In total, 550 applications to have remedial works carried out are being progressed at schools across Northern Ireland this year.

The Department for Education said buildings most in need of maintenance or improvement are targeted.

"In addition to £20m of maintenance spend in 2018/19, circa £90m of capital investment in minor works will be made much of which is dedicated to improvement of existing assets." a spokesperson said.