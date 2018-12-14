Image caption The trial at Belfast Crown Court lasted two weeks

A County Antrim couple have been warned that could face jail after being found guilty of offences against children.

A 62-year-old man was found guilty of wilfully assaulting and ill-treating both his sons when they were children causing unnecessary suffering or injury to their health.

His 59-year-old wife, their stepmother, was convicted of indecently assaulting them.

The pair cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainants.

The cruelty to the boys by their father happened between January 1984 and August 1996.

They were sexually abused by their stepmother between August 1991 and December 1995.

After a two-week trial the jury delivered unanimous guilty verdicts on the four charges faced by the father, and on seven of the 10 charges levelled at his wife.

She was cleared of the remaining three offences.

The judge ordered the woman sign the Sex Offenders Register.

"Climate of fear"

During the trial, the jury heard evidence from both complainants, who spoke of a "climate of fear" in the family home.

The brothers both left home in their late teens and made formal complains in 2015.

The jury also heard that while both accused denied the claims, their father did admit to being a disciplinarian who used "reasonable" chastisement.

The stepmother said the allegations against her were "just invented".

In court on Friday Judge McFarland said: "There is a high likelihood of a custodial sentence. You should be aware of that."

He granted the couple bail and they will be sentenced in February.