Image copyright Douglas Cecil Image caption Waves crash on rocks near Rue lighthouse on Rathlin Island (archive image)

There has been disruption to travel in Northern Ireland on Saturday following the issuing of a yellow weather warning for wind and rain by the Met Office.

The warning is in place between 06:00 and 18:00 GMT.

BBC NI Weather said gusts could reach 60 to 70mph in coastal regions.

There is a risk of localised flooding, with updates on those roads affected available at Trafficwatch NI.

Drivers please take care when out on the roads today. Strong winds and surface water are making driving conditions hazardous. Make sure your lights are working, slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. — PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) December 15, 2018

Three Irish Premiership football matches have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it had temporarily closed its "Winterland market" in Guildhall Square in Londonderry on Saturday afternoon, due to "exceptionally high winds and poor weather conditions".

It said council officers "would review the situation later today on whether or not to reopen the market and to go ahead with the Christmas procession planned for 6pm".

In the Republic of Ireland, a Status Orange weather warning is in place for Saturday afternoon as Storm Deirdre makes it way northeast across the country.

The warning is valid from 14:00 until midnight.

Irish weather service Met Éireann has also issued Status Yellow warnings for rainfall and wind, with up to 5cm of rain forecast.