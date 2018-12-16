Image caption The man made off with a sum of cash in a blue coloured Ford Focus car, which was driven by an accomplice

A cash-in-transit van in west Belfast has been robbed by a man armed with a wheel brace.

It happened on the Falls Road at about 07:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police said the man threatened the driver of the van and demanded money.

He made off with a sum of cash in a blue Ford Focus car, which was driven by an accomplice.

The man was wearing a hooded top with his face covered.

The car was recovered by police in Roumania Rise a short time later.

It had been reported stolen from Fitzwilliam Street in east Belfast on Wednesday evening.

Women threatened

In a separate incident, a commercial premises in north Belfast was robbed on Saturday night by a man armed with a knife.

At about 21.00 GMT, the man entered the shop on the Oldpark Road and threatened two female members of staff with what was believed to be either a machete or a cleaver, before he made off with the till.

He is described by police as being approximately 5'8" tall, and was wearing a dark padded coat, a hoodie and a red scarf covering his face and orange builder-type gloves.

The women were not injured but were left badly shaken, according to police.

It is believed that a second suspect was waiting outside the shop during this robbery.

The pair fled in the direction of Ardoyne Avenue. The till was later found abandoned in an alleyway off Oldpark Square.