Allegations of physical and mental abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have made the front pages of two Northern Ireland papers.

The Daily Mirror leads with the father of a disabled man who says his son was allegedly locked in a "seclusion room" at least 53 times in one year.

The Irish News' front page features details of its special report into Muckamore.

They refer to private notes of a meeting between Department of Health officials and a parent whose son was assaulted.

They claim these notes show that the government department was not kept informed of the "seriousness of the crisis".

Both papers also report that MI5 is to be asked to set out what it knew about the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, who is believed to have been the Army's most high ranking agent within the IRA.

The stories follow a report in the Sunday Times which said the the Security Service will be asked to provide police with a statement detailing the agency's knowledge of alleged crimes committed by the west Belfast man.

Scappaticci, who was given the codename Stakeknife, is believed to have led the IRA's internal security unit during part of the Troubles.

The unit was responsible for identifying and interrogating suspected informers.

Scappaticci has admitted, in the past, to being a republican, but denied that he was an IRA informer.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with the mother of a little boy knocked down and killed in Newtownards, County Down, last week.

Yasmine Corkum told the newspaper Kai, who was aged three, will be buried beside his sister Lily-Mai, who died aged 19 weeks in January 2017.

Kai had been walking to the shop with his aunt and her partner to get a lollipop when the incident took place, the newspaper reports.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

"They say you should never have to bury your own child, but I'm having to bury my second in two years," Mrs Corkum told the Belfast Telegraph.

Tributes are also paid in the newspaper to a teacher from Artlone, a small townland between Randalstown and Toome, who died in a climbing accident in South America.

Barney Dobbin, 25, was killed after reaching the summit of Mount Chimborazo, the continent's highest mountain.

The News Letter's front page carries a plea from the son of a murdered Irish soldier to Sinn Féin.

David Kelly's father, Pte Patrick 'Paddy' Kelly, 36, was shot dead along with 23-year-old trainee Irish police officer in woodland in County Leitrim in 1983.

They had been searching for Don Tidey, a supermarket executive, in Derrada Wood, in Ballinamore, after he was kidnapped by the IRA.

Pte Kelly was the only member of the Irish Defence Forces killed during the Troubles.

Making an appeal on the 35th anniversary of his father's death on Sunday, Mr Kelly said he spoke to former Sinn Féin leader Martin McGuinness in 2011 about his father's death, but "he basically denied any knowledge".

He believes senior figures within Sinn Féin know who was behind the murder and says he is due to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris next month to discuss the investigation into the murder.

The News Letter, Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph all cover details of a report of a vulnerable woman who was repeatedly sexually assaulted after being released from prison 13 times.

Appropriate arrangements were not put in place to ensure continuity of care between Ash House in Belfast and the community, the Council of Europe human rights organisation said.