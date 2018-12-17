Image caption Last weekend's stormy weather caused disruption on Northern Ireland's roads

Weather warnings have been issued ahead of stormy weather moving in from the Atlantic later on Monday.

The system is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, potentially leading to disruption.

Wind gusts will increase through the day with speeds over 50 mph expected on Monday evening around coastal areas.

The worst conditions for Northern Ireland are expected between 03:00 GMT and 09:00 GMT on Tuesday morning when a Met Office warning comes into force.

It warns of possible flooding, increased journey times, and loss of power and other services.

Bearing the brunt

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland with the west coast bearing the brunt of the system first.

A Status Yellow warning there comes into force at 13:00 on Monday until 04:00 Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of gusts up to 100km/h (62mph) widely, with stronger gusts for coastal areas.

Elsewhere, warnings come into force at 19:00 Monday until 09:00 Tuesday.

The stormy weather comes just a few days after Storm Deirdre caused disruption because of strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday.