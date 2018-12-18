Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption Christine Connor pleaded guilty to a number of charges in May 2017

A woman who was jailed for trying to murder police officers has won an appeal against her convictions.

Christine Connor, described as a lone-wolf dissident republican, was imprisoned for 16 years in 2017.

Judges ruled her guilty pleas were questionable and ordered a retrial.

Ms Connor, 32, from north Belfast, was convicted over an alleged terrorist plot in which she posed as a Swedish model to lure men into supporting her attempt to kill.

She is to be released on bail pending the fresh hearing.

'On advice'

In June last year she was sentenced for attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, causing an explosion and involvement in preparing terrorist acts.

Charges against her included a role in home-made bomb attacks on police patrols lured to the city's Crumlin Road in May 2013.

She allegedly placed a hoax 999 call and claimed a woman living in the area was in danger.

In the first attack a bomb exploded, but no-one was hurt. In a similar attack 12 days later, a police officer was injured.

In court in May 2017, she replied to each of the charges: "I am not guilty, but on advice I will plead guilty."

Connor launched a bid to have her convictions overturned on the basis that the trial judge failed to intervene and examine ambiguities around those pleas.

'Overwhelming'

Giving evidence at the Court of Appeal, she claimed to have acted under immense pressure from her former lawyers.

But her former barrister testified that she raised no issue about her legal advice at a meeting in the aftermath of the plea being entered.

He told the three appeal judges she was only concerned with being wrongly depicted as a "lone-wolf terrorist".

A solicitor who represented her at the time also gave evidence that he understood she planned to plead guilty.

The Appeal Court judges ruled that her guilty pleas entered were questionable and could not safely be regarded as representing genuine confessions.

The prosecution had argued that the case against Connor, which included DNA evidence and CCTV footage, was overwhelming.

But the court held that convictions based on the type of pleas she entered cannot be regarded as safe.

While on bail, Ms Connor is to abide by a curfew, electronic tagging and report to police three times a week.