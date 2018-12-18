Image caption Nearly 90% of properties now enjoy superfast broadband

The number of homes and businesses in Northern Ireland with access to a good broadband connection has increased, according to the regulator Ofcom.

The availability of superfast broadband has increased to 89% of properties.

However, some 40,000 premises still cannot get the broadband speeds required by a typical user.

Rural areas are worst affected, with one in five properties in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area unable to access adequate speeds.

The overall figure across Northern Ireland has improved from last year, when 55,000 homes and businesses were not able to receive average speeds.

The findings are part of Ofcom's Connection Nations 2018 report, which looks at communications networks throughout the UK.

DUP-Tory promise

Operators and government are involved in several projects specific to Northern Ireland that will improve the region's broadband infrastructure.

Earlier this year a separate report from the Northern Ireland Broadband Industry Forum suggested it could take three years to boost rural connectivity.

Funds of £150m for increasing broadband access had been earmarked as part of the confidence-and-supply agreement between the DUP and the Conservatives in June 2017.

Image copyright Preto_perola Image caption Mobile services have also improved with better access to outdoor 4G services

However, the process of starting the work has been delayed as the Treasury has yet to release the cash.

Jonathan Rose, director of Ofcom in Northern Ireland, said: "This report underlines the good work taking place to increase the availability of faster broadband services in Northern Ireland.

"However, there are still significant numbers of properties in rural areas that don't have access to decent broadband.

"It's therefore vital there is further action to ensure people in these areas aren't left behind."

'Digital divide'

Mobile services in Northern Ireland have also improved in recent years, according to the report.

Access to outdoor 4G services has increased to 79%, up from 64% in June 2017.

Ofcom acknowledged that indoor coverage for telephone and data services has improved, but more needs to be done.

It is working on a number of initiatives to widen mobile capacity and coverage.

"Too many people and businesses are still struggling for a signal. We're particularly concerned about mobile reception in rural areas," Mr Rose added.

"As we release new airwaves for mobile, we're planning rules that would extend good mobile coverage to areas that haven't had it.

"That will help ensure that rural communities have the kind of mobile coverage that people expect in towns and cities, reducing the digital divide."