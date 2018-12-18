Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen, County Fermanagh

Two men charged with causing the death of a young mother in a car crash in County Fermanagh have denied all the charges against them.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, died when a car she was travelling in hit a tree on the Newbridge Road, near Derrylin, in October 2017.

Padraig Toher, 28, of Bawnboy, County Cavan, is charged with manslaughter.

Nathan Phair, 23, from Castlebalfour Park, Lisnaskea, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The two defendants appeared in Dungannon Crown Court on Tuesday.

Metal bar

In addition to causing the death of the mother of one, it is further alleged the pair caused grievous bodily injury to a female passenger.

Mr Toher faces a number of other charges including causing grievous bodily injury to his co-accused by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar.

He is also charged with perverting the course of justice by arranging to have repairs carried out to a BMW car.

As the charges were read, the pair answered "not guilty" to each in turn.

The judge remanded both back custody until next month when a trial date is due to be set.