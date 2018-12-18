Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Recycling rates are up in Northern Ireland, a government report shows

Progress on a range of environmental targets in Northern Ireland is "mixed", according to a government report.

Recycling rates are up and air pollution levels remain fairly stable but greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and transport are up.

A report has been commissioned from an advisory body on how greenhouse gas levels should be addressed.

The findings are in a mid-year review of work being undertaken by the civil service to meet targets on well-being.

That plan was drawn up in the absence of a Programme for Government after the collapse of Stormont almost two years ago.

It is intended to provide direction for officials delivering public services.

The targets on the environment cover a range of issues, including water quality, waste and public transport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and transport have risen in Northern Ireland

Recent water quality data shows "early indications of deterioration" in almost 8% of rivers in Northern Ireland due to increased level of phosphorous.

It comes from waste water treatment plants or agricultural run-off from fertilisers and slurry.

There are 450 rivers in Northern Ireland.

The report states that the "early signs" of deterioration are a "cause for concern" and are in spite of measures to reduce agricultural pollution.

It says low grass yields this year due to the hot summer and the resulting increased reliance on concentrate feed for livestock, which contain phosphates, could increase the risk.

The report also says that biodiversity is under threat in spite of conservation efforts on vulnerable species and habitats.

It is hoped to have management plans well advanced or in place for some of the most important protected areas by 2020.